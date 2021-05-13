Imam Sheik Nazrudeen Mohammed, head of the Tableland ASJA Masjid, has died from the Covid virus.
Mohammed, 70, passed away at the Augustus Long Hospital on Wednesday, shortly before the new moon was sighted confirming the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr today.
His death was announced by the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat (ASJA) Association on Wednesday night.
Mohammed was tested at the Lengua Health Centre last Friday. He began experiencing shortness of breath and was taken to hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.
Mohammed required an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed, relatives said, but none was available at the time.
The Augustus Long Hospital has an ICU capacity of six beds, four High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds and 38 ward beds.
Mohammed had a heart condition and was diabetic.
Relatives said Mohammed was adhering to Covid-19 protocols and had enforced the restriction that gatherings at places of worship did not exceed five.
Mohammed's wife and sons have tested negative for the virus.
Relatives said Mohammed had planned to celebrate Eid at home this year. He also wanted to package food and distribute
to friends in the community.
ASJA stated, "It is with great sadness that we advice that IMAM SHEIK NAZ MOHAMMED, the Imam of the Tableland ASJA Masjid
passed away this afternoon. We ask that you all offer a special dua on his behalf."