Spending on contract employment in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) began to increase after 2018, rising from $54.1 million in 2018 to $88.8 million in 2021.
This was an increase of $34.7 million per year over the period 2018-2021, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said yesterday. He was responding to two articles in the Express on Sunday and yesterday which quoted figures for the expenditure on contract employment in the Police Service.
The expenditure on contract employment in the TTPS in the stories was stated as $1.6 million in 2016, rising to $57.3 million in 2017, and dropping to $54.1 million in 2018.
In a statement, Imbert said this gives the misleading impression that in the second fiscal year of the present Government there was a huge increase of 3,400 per cent in this expenditure item from $1.6 million in 2016 to $57.3 million in 2017.
“In reality, as can been seen from the Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure under Item 02–Goods and Services/001 – Police Service (Trinidad)/16–Contract Employment, the actual expenditure on contract employment in the TTPS in 2016 was $61.6 million, down from $67.2 million in 2015. In fact, the expenditure on this item showed a downward trend from 2015 to 2018, from $67.2 million to $54.1 million,” Imbert stated.