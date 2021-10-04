Imbert on a high

As Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, prepares to present the 2022 budget this afternoon, he got some good news from the international markets as natural gas and crude oil futures prices touched multi-year highs Monday morning.
Natural gas futures traded at US$5.99 per unit in New York just before 10:30 a.m. this morning, which is about double the US$3 per unit price on which the 2021 budget is based.
The Trading Economics website, in a note this morning, said the rise in natural gas prices in the US was as a result of increasing demand ahead of the winter season in the north hemisphere.
November Brent, the global crude benchmark, traded at US$81.33 a barrel this morning, which is 80 per cent higher than the US$45 a barrel price on which the 2021 is based.