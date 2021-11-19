“Each request for an indemnity for directors of State corporations is considered on its merits, on a case-by-case basis. There is nothing extraordinary or unusual about this and this has been the practice in Trinidad and Tobago for 30 years.”
So said Finance Minister Colm Imbert in response to a question, in the House of Representatives at the Red House in Port of Spain on Wednesday, on whether the Government intended to extend indemnification to directors of State enterprises.
Imbert said State enterprises in T&T are incorporated under the Company Act, Chapter 91: 01, which provides detailed guidelines for the Board of directors on its role and indemnification.
“Section 101 states that except in respect of an action by or on behalf of a company or body corporate to obtain a judgement in its favour, a company may indemnify:
a) a director or officer of the company;
b) a former director or officer of the company; or
c) a person who acts or acted at the company’s request as a director or officer of a body corporate of which the company is or was a shareholder or creditor.”
He said this Section does not apply unless:
a) he acted honestly and in good faith with a view to the best interests of the company; and
b) in the case of a criminal or administrative action or proceeding that is enforced by a monetary penalty, he had reasonable ground for believing that his conduct was lawful.”
Imbert said it was standard practice worldwide for corporations to indemnify any director or officer in certain circumstances.
Those circumstances are: If the director or officer acted in good faith; if they acted in a manner believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation; and if the director or officer had no reasonable cause to believe that his or her conduct was unlawful, in the case of a criminal action or proceeding.
Imbert said most companies’ corporate bylaws or articles of incorporation contain indemnification and advancement provisions, especially when individuals are the target of claims after they have left the company, so that they can assert their right of indemnification notwithstanding the arrival of new management or new ownership.
Imbert said it is a sine qua non that corporate directors and officers may face potential personal liability for claims made against them in their roles for the companies they serve and this was why, in many jurisdictions, companies provide in their articles of incorporation that a director does not have monetary liability to the company except in cases of certain extreme misconduct, such as breaches of the fiduciary duty of loyalty, bad faith conduct, intentional misconduct or violations of law, or transactions where the director derives an improper personal benefit.