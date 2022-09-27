Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday said road infrastructure, which had deteriorated during the Covid-19 pandemic when resources were redirected to the health sector, would now undergo a major repair and rehabilitation exercise.
Delivering the 2022-2023 national budget, he said a new State company — Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Company Limited - has been capitalised with an initial $100 million and a board appointed.
“A further $100 million has been allocated for this company in 2023, making a total of $200 million immediately available for repair of secondary roads. We expect it to use these funds proactively to carry out much-needed secondary road repairs throughout the country,” he said.
He added that additional allocations have also been provided for the 14 municipal corporations and “we have also just raised a further $250 million in loan financing for the Programme for Road Upgrade and Enhancement (PURE) in the Ministry of Works and Transport for use in fiscal 2023.
"The Ministry of Works and Transport has also been allocated a further $1 billion for its development programme in 2023, as well as increased allocations in other line items for road repairs at the district level. This enhanced level of funding will ensure that proper attention can now be paid to road repairs and rehabilitation in 2023,” he added.
Some major projects, the minister said, include:
• The Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin which is almost complete will ease traffic between San Fernando and Point Fortin with the construction of 30 kilometres of dual carriageways from La Romaine to Point Fortin. This highway will be opened in early 2023 to create an efficient road connection for communities such as Debe, Mon Desir, Fyzabad, La Brea and Point Fortin;
• The Churchill-Roosevelt Highway extension to Manzanilla, which is in the initial stages of construction with the Cumuto Junction to Guaico packages;
• The Valencia to Toco Road, which will open up our north-eastern communities for business and residential opportunities. Upgrade work being undertaken by PURE is well underway with a further section to be implemented by National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) in due course;
• The Diego Martin vehicular and pedestrian bridge overpass is at an advanced stage of completion. We expect this overpass to be commissioned in 2023 thereby improving connectivity for the commuters from the Diego Martin valley into the western peninsula;
• The ANR International Airport Terminal Building Project is being constructed on a phased basis with the initial phase being the upgrading of the existing terminal which was completed in March 2022. Design and planning activities for the new main terminal building are in progress with initial construction work having commenced. Upon completion in 2024, Tobago will benefit from a state-of-the-art modern international airport with sufficient capacity and level of service which would catalyse the expansion of the hotel room stock and serve as a booster for revitalising and expanding the tourism industry;
• The integrated fishing port and facilities at Gran Chemin in Moruga will enhance the fishing industry in Moruga, bringing economic opportunities to the surrounding communities of Gran Chemin, La Ruffin and Marac.
• The initial phase, the Landside Facility as well as the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the second phase, the marine facility, are expected to be completed by early 2023;
• The Toco Ferry Port is at an advanced stage of the Environmental Impact Assessment; and
• The San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment will modernize the city of San Fernando and the surrounding communities. The project is being advanced in phases with phase 1 being constructed at a cost $247 million involving eight projects:
• 3.8 hectares of land at King’s Wharf North are being reclaimed at a cost of $78 million: construction has begun with completion in 2023;
• A new fishing facility is being constructed at a cost of $38 million, again with completion in 2023. The new facility and jetty will accommodate 72 fishermen and 50 fishing vessels;
• A new coastal protection system is being constructed at a cost of $67 million along Lady Hailes Avenue between Hatter’s Bay to the south and the existing water taxi terminal to the north: on completion in 2024, the frequency and severity of coastal erosion and coastal flooding to the area will be reduced;
• Lady Hailes Avenue will be widened into a dual carriageway at a cost of $136 million, with completion in 2023. This will alleviate traffic congestion when the full implementation of the redevelopment project is completed;
• Commercial and residential squatters are being relocated from the redevelopment area through a collaborative effort between the Land Settlement Agency and UDeCOTT at a cost of $43 million;
• The Public Transport Service Corporation Maintenance Facility has been relocated from Lady Hailes Avenue to Golconda at a cost of $15 million and the mixed-use development on the site is being advanced through a PPP arrangement at a cost of $207 million for completion in 2024; and
• Plaza San Carlos is being upgraded at a cost of $61 million: the project will assess, refurbish where practical or possible, reconstruct, reconfigure, and retrofit the existing, pre-determined structures of the Plaza San Carlos to their original lustre.
These buildings would be repurposed for commercial use, Imbert said.