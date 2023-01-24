Finance Minister Colm Imbert has sought the approval of the House of Representatives for supplementary funding in the sum of $815.6 million for fiscal 2022 for two ministries.
This is made up of $800 million for the Ministry of Energy related to fuel subsidy payments owed to the Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) and the United Independent Petroleum Company Ltd (Unipet), as well as $15,567,165 for the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs for expenditure relating to several areas, including repairs to three overseas missions that were impacted by the severe winter storms in late 2021.
Speaking during the Motion to Adopt the Report of the Standing Finance Committee, in Parliament yesterday, Imbert noted that the $800 million being requested for the Ministry of Energy represented subsidy payments owed to NP for part of March to part of June 2022, and Unipet for the period March to May 2022.
“Advances totalling $800 million were made from Treasury deposits to honour this commitment. As a result, the sum of $800 million is now required to retire these advances. Members are asked to note that in accordance with Sections 17:1 (b) of the Exchequer and Audit Act Chapter 69:01, advances made from Treasury deposits are recoverable within 12 months after the close of the financial year in which the advances are made, so we are well within time,” he noted.
He reiterated that the fuel subsidy for 2022 was $2,485,868,175 while actual payments made in 2022 were $1,671,748,297.
“And therefore we have come into 2023 with a liability which we will have to clear off in 2023,” Imbert said.
With respect to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, the increase of $15.56 million was being sought to bring to account expenditure as follows: repairs and maintenance to buildings $4,877,843, security services $4,058,110, housing accommodation $4,656,702 and medical expenses $1,974,510.
Imbert said in fiscal 2022, $5.3 million was released to the Ministry for repairs and maintenance of buildings, however the Ministry’s expenditure was $10.2 million.
“...so there was a deficit of $4.9 million so we need to increase the 2022 allocation from $5.3 million to $10.2 million to cover expenses incurred for critical repairs to chanceries and residences,” Imbert noted.
He said severe winter storms in late 2021 affected the T&T Embassy in Washington, the Consulate General in New York and the Consulate General in Toronto.
“Some additional expenditure included snow removal, plumbing inspection and repair, removal of material from affected areas, cleanup, mold assessment, purchase of materials, disinfecting, sanitisation, removal of water-soaked carpets for the embassy in Washington. In addition the common charges in the buildings also increased,” he said.
“For the embassy in Washington the total was $3.3 million. For the Consulate General in New York, for the winter storm damage, there were repairs to the official residence, service room, the air conditioning control. The total $507, 000. For the Consulate General in Toronto, there were a number of other repairs. That’s US$142, 000 I’m told. The total overall expenditure was TT$4.9 million and the variance now has to be dealt with,” Imbert outlined.
Charles: ‘Slip shot’ budgeting
He said for fiscal 2022, there were increases in the cost for security services for many overseas missions, which amounted to $4.058 million.
Contributing to the debate, Member of Parliament for Naparima Rodney Charles criticised Imbert for the “slip shot” way in which budgetary allocations were being made.
“We see a consistent strategy of this Government to blame everybody under the sun for their incompetence,” he said.
“You blame Covid for some of your inability to come up with a budget, you blame oil prices and now you blame the impact of severe storms during the winter of 2021. And we ask the question, if you had a plan, if you had a well developed capability to anticipate a situation with our missions, somebody could have come up with the idea that we could have insurance for those buildings. You cannot have buildings in capitals all over the world and leave them to the vagaries, particularly in a critical time like climate change, ” Charles posited.
Responding, Imbert stressed that no one, “not even a seer man”, could predict a winter storm and the damage that would occur.
He noted that the affected buildings were in fact insured, however, insurance payouts take “quite a considerable time” to be made.
He said Charles knew this and was being “politically mischievous”.
“When you have a leaking roof or snow has damaged a roof or flooding has occurred or pipes have burst, it would be irresponsible of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to wait until the insurance adjuster and the insurance company has made the payout,” Imbert said.
“With respect to security, nobody knows what security issues would arise at any given time, especially in the current volatile international environment. And therefore it is only prudent if new security threats arise during the financial year for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to request additional funding from the Ministry of Finance to deal with emerging and new security threats otherwise the personnel, their comfort and security will be compromised,” he added.