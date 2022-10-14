Finance Minister Colm Imbert urged his ministerial colleagues and their respective ministries to “burn the midnight oil” and use the money allocated to the Development Programme.
“Because that is where you create economic activity and where you create jobs. That is where you create income for people,” he said during debate on the 2022-2023 budget in the Senate on Wednesday.
Imbert said the budget was being optimistic in fiscal 2023 with a Development Programme of $6.2 billion and he hoped it would be realised.
“The Ministry of Finance would be pushing all ministries to utilise the funding in the 2023 Development Programme, which is very significant.”
He said if one looked at the actual expenditure in the PSIP (Public Sector Investment Programme) in 2022, it was approximately $3.6 billion. He said 39 per cent of the PSIP was going towards infrastructure development, 31 per cent in expenditure on people, 12 per cent on building a global competitive business, and 17 per cent on the delivery of “good governance”.
He said the Ministry of Works would have in excess of $300 million for road rehabilitation and repair. In addition, a total of $200 million had been allocated to the Secondary Roads Company for the repair of secondary roads.
Imbert said the Government had to be very careful about increasing the personal income tax allowance—which results in the lowering of the tax rate—because it was huge sums of money that the Government would have to forgo.
Noting that this was the third increase under this PNM Government, he said the information acquired from BIR (Board of Inland Revenue) was that the increase in the person’s income tax allowance (from $7,000) to $7,500 a month, would capture 300,000 taxpayers, virtually half of the people in the PAYE system.
He said the taxpayer group (in T&T) is just over 600,000 people. He said if the Government were to increase the personal tax allowance to $96,000, the loss of revenue would be $900 million annually.
“And that is why we settled on $7,500 which still incurs a loss of tax of $450 million annually,” he said.
Imbert said “in theory”, increasing the personal tax allowance puts more disposable income into the hands of consumers “which you expect them to spend and therefore the multiplier effect comes into play. So you (the Government) will not get up to $450 million in revenue but you expect that the effect on GDP could be as much as double that. But this is all theory... you have to see how these things work out in practice,” Imbert stated.
“It would put $100 a year extra into the pockets of taxpayers at the lowest level of the tax band,” he said.
Imbert: Oil, gas estimates sound
Even though he said there was “extreme volatility” in oil and gas prices, Imbert defended the oil and gas price estimates (US$92.50 a barrel for oil and US$6 per mmbtu for gas) on which the 2023 budget was predicated.
Saying that those who said the Government’s forecast for these prices was bad should do more research, he indicated that based on data from the Ministry of Energy, the average price for local crude between January and August 2022 was $102.06 a barrel, while the average price for gas was $6.85 per mmbtu.
Pointing out that Government had consulted a number of international agencies, including the International Energy Agency, US Energy Information, World Bank, IMF and Standard and Poors, Imbert stated: “I suspect our oil price (estimate) is maybe on target, maybe slightly above and I am fairly confident that the gas price (estimate) is below projections and since we get two-thirds of our (energy) revenues from gas and one-third from oil, I think our revenue estimates are well calculated.”
Noting that the price projection in the 2021-2022 budget for oil was US$65, which was US$35 less than what was realised, and a gas price of $3.75 per mmbtu, which was close to $3 less than the actual price, Imbert said: “It is intriguing that when you underestimate the prices, nobody says anything, nobody says you made a mistake”, but “when you overestimate the price, you are deemed to have made ‘a mortal mistake’.”