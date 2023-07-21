Government will have to exempt foreign hospitals from the requirements of the procurement act.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert yesterday raised the issue of people, specifically children, who qualify under the Children’s Life Fund for procedures overseas, in the context of some of the impractical conditions imposed by the procurement act.
Piloting the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2023 in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, Imbert said: “If somebody is procuring urgent medical care from a foreign hospital, we need to exempt that foreign hospital from the immediate need to be pre-qualified and registered with our procurement depository. Otherwise, we are shooting ourselves in the foot.”
He said Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh had raised the issue with him.
“So somebody has a hole in the heart and (surgery) can’t be done here. And they apply to the Children’s Life Fund and it is determined to be a needy case. They will pay $500,000 or whatever it is.... The foreign hospital is required to pre-qualify and register with our procurement depository. That’s what our law does. That is certainly an exemption that we need to look at very carefully....
“So he (Deyalsingh) is asking me, they want to send a sick child to a hospital abroad to deal with a life-threatening matter and they are being told that the hospital needs to pre-qualify. Of course, the hospital is not interested in that. You really think, they have things to deal with all over the world, they have things to deal with in a domestic situation, you really think they are bothering to register with our procurement depository?”
“The other problem that we have is that some of the things the registration requires—audited financials. So you are going to tell a hospital in Miami to produce audited financials to Trinidad and Tobago, otherwise we are not going to allow you to deal with a child that has a hole in the heart?
“Understand all of this. So what we are trying to do in this bill is not only to deal with this absurd result of the legislation where, unless it’s a real emergency, and that is open to interpretation, and even if it is a single source, you still have the requirements of registration and pre-qualification, etc, so there is no such thing as a two-day or one-day solution in this, you know, because you still have to register and pre-qualify, and as I said, it takes 30 working days to pre-qualify,” Imbert said.
“What we are trying to do is to introduce flexibility, so that the obvious flaws in the legislation and the regulations can be corrected in a simplified manner, so that we don’t have to convene the Parliament every time (a matter arises),” he said.
“Things are going to come up all the time. There is a regulation that talks about procuring readily available, relatively low-priced items. What on earth is that...? To the Export Centres Company, our readily available low-cost item might be $5,000; to the Ministry of Works, a readily available low-cost item might be $5 million for a paving contract. We have to get that out of the regulations, we must put numbers inside there,” he said.