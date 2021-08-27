A man employed at Immigration Detention Centre was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after he was allegedly transporting two illegal Venezuelan women on Thursday night.
Police said the 33-year-old male suspect, of El Dorado Gardens, Tacarigua, was carrying a badge for an infirmary officer of the IDC of the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security.
The two women, aged 20 and 25 years old, were detained and were to be handed over to the Immigration Division.
A police report said that at around 9.55 p.m. Cpl Babwah and PC Ramnarine attached to Highway Patrol South were on mobile patrol along the Solomon Hochoy Highway when in the vicinity of Debe they stopped a black Elantra driven by the male suspect.
The report said the vehicle was also occupied by the two women.
The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found the male suspect’s IDC badge.
The women allegedly told police that they resided at Suchit Trace, Debe, but were not in possession of any Immigration documents.
The three were arrested and taken into custody for the offence of breach of curfew and were to be charged.
Officers of the Counter Trafficking Unit and Immigration Division were contacted and expected to investigate the case further.