The historic impeachment motion against President Paula-Mae Weekes will be voted on by members of the Electoral College at 11.30 on Thursday morning.
Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate make up the Electoral College, which normally only meets to elect a President.
Before that, members of the House of Representatives will meet in an extraordinary sitting at 10.30 a.m. to consider the motion pursuant to Section 36 of the Constitution, which calls for the establishment of a tribunal to investigate the removal of Her Excellency President Paula-Mae Weekes from office.
Senators received a letter yesterday calling them to the meeting of the Electoral College on Thursday.
The motion is brought against the first woman President by the first woman Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The letter sent to all members of the Electoral College notes that Section 28 of the Constitution provides for the convening of an Electoral College by the Speaker of the House, as chairman.
The letter states the Opposition Leader has given notice of her intention to propose to the House of Representatives a motion pursuant to Section 36.
Section 36 of the Constitution requires that Persad-Bissessar (the proposer) must propose the motion in the House. It further requires that the motion must state the full particulars of the grounds on which the removal of the President is proposed and that no less than one-third of the members of the House must signify that they support it. Persad-Bissessar’s motion has been signed by all 19 UNC MPs.
The House of Representatives then takes the motion to the Electoral College for a vote. The establishment of a tribunal (consisting of the Chief Justice and four other judges appointed by him) can only be triggered by 2/3 of the total membership of the Senate and the House of Representatives assembled together, which is 48 members. The UNC has a total of 25 members.
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting, as outlined in the letter sent out by the Clerk of the House to all members of the Electoral College, is as follows:
1) Entrance of the Chairman
2) National Anthem
3) Prayer of the Electoral College
4) Confirmation of Members
5) Announcements
6) Vote to adopt the Motion filed by the Leader of the Opposition
7) Adjournment.
The agenda does not speak of a debate on the motion. The letter states that Regulation 3 of the Electoral College regulations shall have effect for the purpose of any meeting. (Regulations 3 of the Electoral College which essentially relate to the procedures for the holding of an election and any other meeting.) The letter notes further that Regulations 23 states that the Speaker shall have the power to regulate the conduct of business in all matters not provided for in the Regulations.