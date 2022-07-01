Mickela Panday, daughter of former prime minister and trade union leader Basdeo Panday, paid glowing tribute to John Humphrey, friend and former political collaborator with her father, during last Saturday’s launch of the book capturing aspects of Humphrey’s public life.
Standing in for her father who was unavoidably absent (he was reported delayed on a trip to London), she put Humphrey literally in a class by himself, even as she made comparisons between him and her father, and the enduring friendship they both still enjoy.
Filling that role, she delivered the feature address at the launch of the political biography titled John Humphrey—The Ideology of Partnership.
It was written by Zorina Shah, a former journalist, and commissioned by Sou Sou Lands Ltd, an organisation to which Humphrey gave birth and which its current chairman Lennox Sankersingh described on Saturday as the largest NGO (non-governmental organisation) in the country.
With political ambitions of her own, this Panday daughter drew on what she established as the deep and lasting connection between Humphrey and her father. She opened with the fact that they came from totally different social and economic circumstances.
What follows is part of the portrait she painted:
“Uncle John was born in 1933, the same year as my father, but into a completely different environment. Uncle John was born into a wealthy Caucasian family (even though he will remind you of how proud he is of his part-Amerindian heritage). He grew up in one of the Magnificent Seven houses around the (Queen’s Park) Savannah. He was a city boy, to the manor born, with easy access to all the benefits of entitlement, if he so wanted.
“My father on the other hand was born into a poor Indian Hindu family in St Julien Village, in deep south, at a time when his lot in life was expected to be that of his parents, who were farmers.
“It is amazing that two people from such different backgrounds would become staunch political allies, comrades and friends, committed to the development of their country. In the same way that the colour of blood of every one of us is the same, despite their differences in genealogy and background, Uncle John and my father are the same under the skin. Because of that, it was perhaps inevitable that they would meet and work together tirelessly for the upliftment of our people.
“From early on, Uncle John was seen as different by his own community, which was puzzled by this young architect’s abhorrence and criticism of inequality and unfairness in society. Not to mention his public pronouncements, his attempts to educate and uplift through his publications on ideas and ideology, and his strongly-held view that money is not wealth, only capital is.
“That view, which today has proven to be correct, led to the cruel provision of the Mental Health Act, which permits the abuse of committing a person to a mental institution upon the mere certification of two medical practitioners, to be invoked and used against him.
“The irony is that after being unfairly committed, and frankly tortured, an honest psychiatrist then famously certified him as having ‘nothing wrong with him’, saying ‘he is thinking way ahead of his time’.
“And that he most certainly was. Time has shown that his view - that making money out of money creates only an illusion of wealth, which can evaporate in a second - is correct.
“It is his view, that you only have wealth if you own capital, and it is his hypothesis that for there to be real development, all three sectors - the State, the private sector, and the workers - must own capital and work in partnership.
“The only proper reason and use for money is to purchase capital or for investment but otherwise it has no value. This view has its defenders and its rabid critics, but it is a view held by a visionary. There is no self-interest, only the interest of all. And how refreshing to hear a politician with an ideology.”
Designer of symbols ► sub head ◄
After going on to cite his early relationships with “everyone from Rudranath Capildeo” (the then Opposition Leader), to “Dr Eric Williams”, the country’s first prime minister, Mickela Panday went into Humphrey’s involvement in the “land for the landless” project which became known as the Sou Sou Lands project.
She also referred to his involvement in Carnival and his architectural and artistic endeavours.
“It is fascinating to learn that he designed the symbol for the United Labour Front (ULF), co-designed the symbol for the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) and designed the symbol for the United National Congress (UNC). I am proud to say that he designed the symbol for the Patriotic Front, the party which I have the honour to lead, which only makes me feel optimistic about the future,” she said.
Mickela reminded of Humphrey’s experiences when “the streets were alive” in the Black Power Revolution (in 1970), “his first meeting with my father who impressed him greatly, as was my father by him”, and to their unwavering friendship and alliance thereafter.
“He was severely beaten, strip-searched and imprisoned during the 1975 Bloody Tuesday march in San Fernando which was held by sugar workers, cane farmers and joined by other labour groups.
“He suppressed his misgivings about ANR Robinson as leader and supported him, and was elected as the MP for St Augustine in the 1986 33-3 landslide (general election) victory.”
Appointed as a “Super Minister” of Works, Minister of Public Utilities, and Minister of Housing, she said, “he immediately set about to make a difference. He attacked and alleviated flooding, and put his Sou Sou Lands experts on the board at the National Housing Authority to focus on housing our population”.
“Sadly, in less than a year of being in office, he was fired (in November 1987), after a speech he gave to the Association of Professional Engineers was deliberately and grossly misrepresented as being an attack on our monetary system. It only became clear when my father, Trevor Sudama and Kelvin Ramnath were fired in February 1988 that Uncle John’s termination was merely the first step in ousting the ULF element in the NAR, which ultimately backfired and the NAR lost power in the 1991 elections,” she recalled.