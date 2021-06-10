Roger John

An Arima man is expected to appear before a Magistrate virtually today, charged with the murder of his wife.

Roger John, 38, of Malabar, was charged with the murder of his wife, Amanda Leid.

Leid’s burnt body was found by officers responding to a report of a disturbance at her home on May 28.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a fire emanating from an apartment.

When the blaze was extinguished, her body was found under a bedframe in a bedroom.

An autopsy revealed she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

John sought medical attention at the Port of Spain General Hospital and was arrested later that day by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Stanisclaus of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, while John was charged by WPC Sargeant, also of HBI, Region 2, on June 9.

