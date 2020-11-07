As the government moves to ease Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions and return economic activity to Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on Saturday that restaurants will reopen at 50 per cent capacity come Monday.
Patrons, however, will not be allowed to purchase and consume alcoholic beverage on the premises.
He said, "Alcohol consumption contributes to the reduced level of responsibility."
He asked that restaurant owners maintain social distancing at their outlets and no groups more than 10 should be allowed to dine in.
Food will now be allowed in cinemas but masks must be wore when you are not eating, he said.
Cinemas will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Places of worship will now be allowed to have 90-minute services, and increase of 30 minutes.
Caribbean Airlines have been asked, he said, to increase the number of flights to Tobago, pending demand.
Rowley said the country was not in a position that allows for the reopening of bars at this time. This, he said, as bars was a place people go to congregate.
"And the information both local and foreign indicates that this is an activity that has contributed to increase in numbers. I know bar owners are anxious but when we are called upon to restrict activities we have to prioritise. And entertainment and recreation are areas we had to give up."
The restrictions on sporting activities have also been eased as athletes preparing for international competitions are allowed to train.
Rowley said he was pleased by the public's response to the reopening of beaches. But rivers and ponds would remain closed until a later date.
"I have information that beaches have been opened for two weeks and we did not have what we had on the first occasion," he said.
The prime minister said there would be no changes to the education system at this time. But he was hoping that the nation's children will be allowed to return to the classrooms in January "even if it is just for one or two days".
He reminded citizens that Carnival had been cancelled as the virus was airborne and congregating in large numbers was prohibited.