Incompetence at the heart of THA woes
- Verdel Bishop
Verdel Bishop
The issues facing the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) are largely because of incompetence and a lack of democracy.
So said economist Dr Vanus James during Tuesday night’s talk with the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) on the topic “Governing for Development in Tobago”.
Commenting on the political fallout in the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), James said the PDP failed to set up a democratic government in Tobago, adding what led to the fallout between Farley Augustine and Watson Duke was a lack of competence and skill.
“When Watson Duke and Farley first broke into open conflict, Watson called a group of about nine of us to come to a solution. We worked out some fundamental solutions that had to do with democratising the structure to afford the members of the party the opportunity to practise democracy within the party.
“The government structure we have in Tobago right now is entirely autocratic. It provides the public with no mechanisms through which we could inform, shape and influence important policy decisions,” James said.
“I think it was a lack of competence and skill to lead an undemocratic party and undemocratic government that ultimately led to the break-up and has brought us where we are today,” James said.
James said the THA continues to make mistakes.
“Ever since the THA was set up, they have been continually making mistakes, and the fact that neither the democratisation of the party nor the democratisation of the THA was done is due to a lack of skill, competence, and understanding of what is required to develop an economy like Tobago, and that problem continues.”
Upgrade education, training
James said Tobago, in particular, needs to urgently get into the business of upgrading its education and training systems.
James said Tobago, in particular, needs to urgently get into the business of upgrading its education and training systems.
“Now the country needs to do the same thing, but in Tobago’s position, this is a desperate urgency. We have to have thorough, ongoing reform of our education system in the context of modern technology, especially chat-bots and machine learning,” James said.
He added: “The education system in Tobago, as well as the education system in Trinidad, demonstrate that we need urgent radical reform of our system and urgent retraining of our teachers to cope with the current challenges of economic development.”
Additionally, James noted that Tobago’s education system must shift away from pure academics.
“That kind of shift has to take place immediately, twinning our teachers with the capacity to use machine learning to drive knowledge and the process of understanding how to produce knowledge and information from data. That has to take place as a matter of urgency,” he said.
According to James. there are no barriers to Tobago taking steps to clean up the education structures in place now.
“I don’t think central government policy will restrain and restrict Tobago from moving in the direction they want to move now, but just in case the central government gets a little bit out of step, Tobago has to put systems in place to make laws to put ourselves in a position where we could move our economy forward and take our place side by side with Trinidad, and that is what autonomy was all about—to reform the structures of government in Tobago,” James said.
James stressed that Tobago must begin to make moves towards autonomy.
“The autonomy issue is an urgent matter that needs to be taken up, and that is one of the disappointments of this Government that they did not do anything to deal with policy autonomy and law-making powers.
“But if we want to make the moves we want to make with respect to education, we can start now; there is nothing to stop us from starting under the law, and then we can still simultaneously push the agenda of autonomy to improve and increase our law-making powers, so that we can be an example to Trinidad as to how agile we have to be to move up in the modern global environment,” James said.
Farley must break silence
Commenting on the audio clip purporting to be of two THA executive members discussing plans to hire people in the THA to promote political propaganda, James described THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine as an irresponsible leader.
“This protracted silence is a sign of irresponsibility, and the THA and the executive council have been put in place to look after the business of the people of Tobago, and if for any reason at all we are being misled by some use of AI (artificial intelligence), for example, to make our Chief Secretary look bad, then he needs to come out and clarify the circumstances.
“I wouldn’t say they are guilty of anything. I will say that they are irresponsible in the management of the affairs of the people of Tobago. The Chief Secretary owes the people an explanation and a justification for what appears to be some sort of conspiracy to spend the money in an inappropriate way. The silence is troubling,” James said.
