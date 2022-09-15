While the Ministry of Health continues to keep an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in reported cases of other viruses as well—namely, the influenza virus.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Technical Director, Epidemiology Division, Dr Avery Hinds confirmed there have been similar trends of increased influenza infections lately.
Hinds said, “There are other viruses in circulation at this time, including the influenza virus... The current circulating subtype seems to be more the H3N2 than anything else... Influenza, though, seems to be one of the more dominant of the non-Covid diagnoses that are now coming through the laboratory and with the upward trend in Covid which is transmitted the same way as influenza, we did see similar trends in influenza infections between about week 28 and week 36.”
“Those are basically tied together by the root of transmission, and they are also tied together by the fact that they can be reduced by both vaccination and by the existing public health measures and recommendations.
“The movement that we would have seen, the openings, the reduction of the mask wearing with the removal of the mask mandate, all of those things would also have the same impact on the transmission of anything respiratory... The upward trend mirrored the upward trend in Covid-19 during this July-August period,” he added.
As such, he yesterday warned the public, especially those with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, children in school, and anyone who is in the routine vaccination groups for influenza to get their annual influenza vaccine.
Additionally, he said the number of cases of influenza for 2022 thus far has exceeded the number of cases that would have been detected and documented last year.
However, he explained the ministry primarily focused on testing for Covid-19 last year, at the expense of testing for other illnesses because the resources for testing for all the viruses are shared.
Travel bugs
Though it is not currently influenza season, which typically peaks between October and May, Hinds explained the reintroduction of travel brought things from other countries into the population in a pattern that differed from other years.
He said it is more likely that influenza cases may continue to increase, as there is more transmission in the colder climates and more travel from the colder climates to Trinidad and Tobago.
On Sunday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh revealed he was hospitalised for swine flu.
On August 29, the ministry released a statement stating Deyalsingh had been admitted to the Arima General Hospital for flu-like symptoms, but that Covid-19 had been ruled out as the cause.
When asked about the prevalence of hand-foot-and-mouth disease in schools, Hinds said though he has not received any confirmed cases lately, it is not uncommon at this time.
He said once there are children in close proximity and contact, it can occur.
However, he said it is not a worrying situation since schools and county medical officers of health know are well able to treat with it.