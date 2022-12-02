It is almost impossible to get to some parts of Tortuga, as at least four major landslips have developed in recent days.
And the agriculture access road linking Tortuga to Mayo is now impassable. Farmers can no longer access their agricultural lands.
Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh toured the constituency yesterday, saying several landslides, compromised homes and collapsing roadways within Gran Couva and environs have been deemed part of a country-wide “infrastructural collapse”.
He called for Government intervention in repairing the failing road networks throughout the region.
More than four points along the Cedar Hill to Tortuga Village, the Indian Trail and Boodoo Trace were left near impassable due to progressive slippages over the past week, with at least two homes collapsing as a result.
On Sunday, the Gran Couva main road (a major route connecting Tabaquite, Rio Claro and the Solomon Hochoy Highway) caved in, restricting movement in and out of those communities.
Indarsingh, who spoke to the Express while touring the affected areas yesterday morning, said the roads were in dire need of repair as access to emergency services had been cut off by the broken roads.
Families displaced
He said approximately three families were facing displacement as a result.
“In Indian Trail it is almost impassable. What concerns me is that there are two elderly people in need of constant medical care and a physically challenged young man in a wheelchair who always needs healthcare attention. Ambulances cannot come in here. If there is a fire, God forbid, the fire services will not be able to access homes.”
Indarsingh said that should inclement weather continue over the next few weeks several other homes would be similarly compromised. However, he said, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation could not financially undertake the scale of repairs necessary through its yearly allocations.
As such, he said, he would be making representations to the Ministry of Works and Ministry of Local Government for assistance.
“What I’ve seen occurring in other areas throughout the length and breadth of the country, it’s time for the Government to come up with a restoration addressing bridges, roads drainage and so on and this has to be done outside of the annual budget.
“From a construction standpoint, remedial, rehabilitation, whatever you want to term, the Government has to say, based on assessments, how much of this additional revenue, how much are they prepared to set aside for infrastructure and drainage rehabilitation,” he said.
Referring to the situation as a “national crisis”, Indarsingh called for action from relevant ministers and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.