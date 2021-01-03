Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh says one of his constituency office employees was among two women was robbed at gunpoint in a PH taxi on Friday.
He said the woman, and On The Job Trainee, was travelling in a 'PH' car to Price Plaza when she was robbed by a criminal posing as a passenger in the car.
She, along with another young woman, were ordered to hand over their valuables to the gunman as the car approached Endeavour in Chaguanas.
In a statement, Indarsingh said: “We are grateful that, in her case, only material possessions were lost. Countless women have fallen victim to attacks from 'PH' drivers, losing their lives as this Government fails continuously to address the crime situation in the country.
Evidently, the deaths of young women and the attacks against passengers of 'PH' cars still have not driven this Government to deal with crime frontally.
It is regrettable that we must forecast that in this New Year 2021, the more things change is the more
He said Government seems uninspired to protect our women and passengers, and called on the Prime Minister as Head of the National Security Council and Stuart Young as Minister of National Security to “stop failing the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We insist on solutions to crime in the New Year.”