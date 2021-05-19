A national of India was among three people charged by police for the offence of warehouse breaking and larceny.
Maniel Masih, 40, of Makhan Road, Jerningham Junction Road, Charlieville; Donald Smith, 28, of Felmina Tobal Road, North Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, and Shaniel Pierre, 27, of Sugar Hill Terrace Rampanalgas Village, Balandra, were arrested and charged by PC Nanan, of the Eastern Division Task Force (EDTF).
They were arrested following investigations into a report of warehouse breaking which reportedly occurred at Indoor Sporting Facility, Sangre Grande, on May 15.
Masih, Smith and Pierre appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate and were granted $350,000 bail on Wednesday.
Masih was also charged with receiving stolen property.
Smith and Pierre are employed as security guards at the facility.
According to reports, security personnel attached to the Indoor Sporting Facility, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, told police that three men arrived at the location and indicated that they were officials attached to the Ministry of Sports there to conduct a site visit.
The security guards reported to police that the men proceeded to the water heater rooms where one of them used a key and opened the doors to the room.
They claimed that the men removed 11 water heaters and loaded them into the enclosed tray of a truck.
An investigation was launched and police subsequently recovered the items valued at $100,000.
The investigation was headed by Senior Superintendent, Eastern Division, Chandool, Supt Ryan Khan, Insp Callender and with field operations by Sgt Khan and PCs Nanan, Williams, Smart and WPCs Patrice and Phillip.
All will reappear before the court on June 15.