THE Industrial Court has imposed a $20,000 fine on the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) for contempt of court after it failed to reinstate a senior manager to his post in spite of an order last March ordering it to do so.
The fine was imposed on Tuesday by judges Herbert Soverall, Laurence Achong, Michelle Austin and Vincent Cabrera.
In addition, the court ordered the NCRHA to pay the worker $10,000 in compensation.
The action was brought by Adesh Deonarine, manager of security services, through the Public Services Association (PSA). He was represented by attorney Larry Lalla while attorneys Michael Quamina and Clayton Hackett appeared on behalf of the NCRHA.
Two years ago, the union had taken action against the NCRHA, after its chief executive Davlin Thomas suspended and left Deonarine on administrative leave with basic pay for 21 months without instituting any disciplinary charges against him.
In that action the union alleged that the NCRHA, in taking a decision to suspend Deonarine for such a lengthy period of time without any disciplinary charges, had acted in a manner that was oppressive, procedurally unfair and in breach of good industrial relations practice.
In March this year, the NCRHA conceded defeat at the Industrial Court, admitting it had no defence to the union’s court action and entered a consent order to pay the manager $100,000 in damages.
It had also agreed to pay all his outstanding allowances, as well as to fully reinstate the manager in his post with effect from April 16, 2021.
However, Deonarine claimed that upon his return to duty, he found that Thomas had taken away from him the majority of NCRHA hospitals over which he previously had authority.
Deonarine further claimed he was shifted from his office at Mt Hope Hospital to a smaller office at Caura Hospital.
Most of the staff previously assigned to his office were also transferred to the person who was acting in Deonarine’s position while he was on suspension.
Six weeks after he returned to duty Deonarine decided to institute the second court proceedings against the NCRHA for failing to obey the March court order.