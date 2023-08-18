Chenet

A two-year-girl died after it is believed she choked on a chenet seed.

Renaya Lewis of Siparia was at her uncle’s home with other children on Thursday around 4.25 p.m. when it is alleged one of them gave her a chenet. While eating the fruit, the seed became lodged in her throat.

The children alerted her uncle, 36, and he met the toddler gasping for breath. He took her to the Siparia Health Facility where the doctors removed the seed. Attempts to resuscitate her however failed and she was pronounced dead around 5.05 p.m.

Police are investigating her death.

