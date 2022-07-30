Three-month-old Moriah Lima is dead following an alleged mishap at a babysitting facility at Daniel Trace, Carnbee, Tobago, on Tuesday.
Police said initial information was that the child fell, but a post mortem is to be performed to determine cause of death.
According to a relative of the child, attempts were made to rush little Moriah to the Scarborough General Hospital on Tuesday—but she died en route, and was pronounced dead at the Scarborough General Hospital.
Relatives told the Express attempts were made by the babysitter to revive the child while a neighbour drove the vehicle to the hospital, but those attempts failed.
Senior Superintendent of Police Junior Benjamin told the Express, “The matter is being investigated to ensure all the necessary protocols are observed, and at the end of the day some justice is done in relation to this situation,” Benjamin said