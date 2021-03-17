An infant boy drowned in a pool at his speech therapy school in Esperanza, Couva on Tuesday.
Two year old Romelu Drakes had been dropped off at 8.25a.m by an uncle.
At around noon, another uncle and an aunt came by to get him.
Police were told that the two waited for 15 minutes at the school’s gate until an official came out and informed them that there was an emergency and they should come help.
The uncle and aunt reported that when they went in, they found a school official trying to resuscitate the child.
Nearby in an open area at the back of the building is an over-the-ground circular pool.
The child was taken to the Couva Hospital where he died.
Romelu would have been three-years-old in April.