A three-year-old girl narrowly escaped death when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle she was in, at St Helena, yesterday morning.
Her father, 47-year-old Anderson “Crabby” Ross of Malabar Extension Road in Arima, was shot dead during the attack.
Ross was in a black Kia car proceeding along Madras Road.
A friend was in the front passenger seat and his three-year-old daughter was in the back seat.
Another vehicle pulled up alongside the Kia, and the occupants of the car opened fire.
The driver’s side of the vehicle sustained significant damage.
Ross’ daughter and his friend were not injured. The friend then exited the car and ran from the scene.
The suspects’ vehicle then drove off.
People in the area who observed the shooting notified the police and paramedics.
They found Ross’ daughter in the back seat, crying, with blood stains on her, but no injuries.
When the Express arrived at the scene, part of the road had been cordoned off as crime scene investigators searched for evidence.
Police said they did not have an official motive for Ross’ death up to last night. However, he was well-known to investigators, having been arrested previously for firearm-related and robbery-related offences.
A senior officer said “it was only by the grace of God” that the three-year-old was unharmed, as bullet holes were on both the front and back doors of the vehicle, near where the toddler was seated.
Ross’s sister, who asked not to be identified, said she was glad the child was safe.
“The child is good. She was unharmed. That’s all I care about right now. I’m his sister and I can’t tell you where he (was) working.
“What I can tell you is that he’s been in and out of stuff with the law. He lived a certain way. We grew him up God-fearing, but he chose to go a certain way, so that’s where he end up.
“It’s a hard lesson, but it’s the facts of life. Once that little child living, that’s all I care about,” his sister told the Express.
People in area also expressed shock over the incident.
“So Trinidad is a gun town now? This is madness. They could have killed that child and I’m sure they don’t even care. I don’t want the Government to call a state of emergency, but right now what else is there left? ’Cause we need the police to get this country back under control and they need to do whatever they have to, ’cause it’s the children’s lives that are in danger now,” a resident told the Express at the scene of the shooting.
This incident, along with the killings of a Freeport couple yesterday morning, have pushed the murder toll to 217 for the year so far.
The comparative toll for the same period last year was 202.