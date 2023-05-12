St Helena

Relatives console each other as the body of murdered victim Anderson Ross aka Crabby is removed by undertakers after he was shot and killed on Madras road , St Helena yesterday.Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

A three-year-old girl narrowly escaped death when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle she was in, at St Helena, yesterday morning.

Her father, 47-year-old Anderson “Crabby” Ross of Malabar Extension Road in Arima, was shot dead during the attack.

Ross was in a black Kia car proceeding along Madras Road.

A friend was in the front passenger seat and his three-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

Another vehicle pulled up alongside the Kia, and the occupants of the car opened fire.

The driver’s side of the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Ross’ daughter and his friend were not injured. The friend then exited the car and ran from the scene.

The suspects’ vehicle then drove off.

People in the area who observed the shooting notified the police and paramedics.

They found Ross’ daughter in the back seat, crying, with blood stains on her, but no injuries.

When the Express arrived at the scene, part of the road had been cordoned off as crime scene investigators searched for evidence.

Police said they did not have an official motive for Ross’ death up to last night. However, he was well-known to investigators, having been arrested previously for firearm-related and robbery-related offences.

A senior officer said “it was only by the grace of God” that the three-year-old was unharmed, as bullet holes were on both the front and back doors of the vehicle, near where the toddler was seated.

Ross’s sister, who asked not to be identified, said she was glad the child was safe.

“The child is good. She was unharmed. That’s all I care about right now. I’m his sister and I can’t tell you where he (was) working.

“What I can tell you is that he’s been in and out of stuff with the law. He lived a certain way. We grew him up God-fearing, but he chose to go a certain way, so that’s where he end up.

“It’s a hard lesson, but it’s the facts of life. Once that little child living, that’s all I care about,” his sister told the Express.

People in area also expressed shock over the incident.

“So Trinidad is a gun town now? This is madness. They could have killed that child and I’m sure they don’t even care. I don’t want the Government to call a state of emergency, but right now what else is there left? ’Cause we need the police to get this country back under control and they need to do whatever they have to, ’cause it’s the children’s lives that are in danger now,” a resident told the Express at the scene of the shooting.

This incident, along with the killings of a Freeport couple yesterday morning, have pushed the murder toll to 217 for the year so far.

The comparative toll for the same period last year was 202.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Locked in a ‘black hole’

Locked in a ‘black hole’

“I THOUGHT I was going to die.”

These were the words of firearms dealer Brent Thomas, 61, in a sworn affidavit in which he detailed the horror he endured at the hands of the police in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Thomas stated that he was locked up in a “black hole” in the Maloney Police Station, handcuffed and dragged across his hotel room in Barbados, placed in a cage at the back of a police vehicle, violently forced into an aircraft, and spent days in a facility where he was forced to defecate in a hole in the ground.

Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

The Children’s Authority will receive its highest allocation since inception, with an injection of $150 million, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.

In winding up the debate of the motion to adopt the second report of the Standing Finance Committee report at the Parliament sitting, on Wednesday, Imbert sought to rubbish criticism by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath with respect to the funding of the Authority.

SAVANNAH MYSTERY SOLVED

SAVANNAH MYSTERY SOLVED

Decades of what neighbours described as a difficult life ended tragically for a Diego Martin mother of five whose body was found in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Monday evening.

After days of no leads, police yesterday confirmed the body was that of Gabrielle Raphael, who turned 25 years old last Friday.

Recommended for you