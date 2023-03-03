baby booties

An infant girl died on Thursday after she was fed and put to bed at her home in Couva.

The child’s 18-year-old mother told police that she fed her baby a bottle at around 5.30 a.m.

The teen mother said that she burped the infant, then placed her in a hammock and rocked her to sleep at their home in Carolina Village.

The child then fell asleep with her father.

At around 7.15 a.m. the father observed the baby lying on her back, unresponsive, with vomit on her clothing.

The Emergency Health Services was contacted and paramedics conveyed the child to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Friday at the San Fernando mortuary.

WPC Belasco-Heeralal and WPC Perry of the Couva Police Station responded continuing investigations.

