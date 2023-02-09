A four-year-old girl is suspected to have drowned yesterday in a pool in Trincity.
Young Mafer Valentina Guevaro was said to have been with her mother yesterday afternoon visiting a friend in East Gate, Trincity.
The mother and daughter are from Carlos Street in Williamsville.
The three were in the pool yesterday afternoon when they exited at about 6 pm and went indoors.
The four-year-old asked her mother to use the bathroom, and she went.
When five minutes passed and the mother did not hear from young Mafer, she called out to her.
When they received no answer the two adults searched the home.
Soon after they made the discovery.
The adults entered the water and pulled her out.
At the time she was unresponsive.
The paramedics were notified and the four-year-old was rushed to Medical Associates in St Joseph.
Several attempts were made to resuscitate her by medical staff, but despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m. that day.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl Harper responded.