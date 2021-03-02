POLICE are investigating an incident in which a four-year-old child sustained a head injury on Monday.
Investigating officers of the Child Protection Unit and other units were told that the child fell from the top of the staircase which was not secured with a railing.
A police report said that around 7.30 a.m. the victim was at his home at St Mary's, Moruga.
He was at the top of a staircase on the western side of the house when his uncle, who resides at the said address, heard a noise.
The uncle discovered that the child fell off the steps and onto the ground.
He took his nephew to his mother who was asleep downstairs the house.
The mother took her son to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Police were that the child was treated for soft tissue injury to the head and hospitalised in a stable condition.
WPC Bobcome Alleyne visited the scene and recorded statements.