POLICE are investigating an incident in which a four-year-old child sustained a head injury on Monday.

Investigating officers of the Child Protection Unit and other units were told that the child fell from the top of the staircase which was not secured with a railing.

A police report said that around 7.30 a.m. the victim was at his home at St Mary's, Moruga.

He was at the top of a staircase on the western side of the house when his uncle, who resides at the said address, heard a noise.

The uncle discovered that the child fell off the steps and onto the ground.

He took his nephew to his mother who was asleep downstairs the house.

The mother took her son to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police were that the child was treated for soft tissue injury to the head and hospitalised in a stable condition.

WPC Bobcome Alleyne visited the scene and recorded statements.

OUT OF AFRICA

More vaccines are coming.

Trinidad and Tobago is to receive a significantly increased supply of Covid-19 doses from the Afri­can Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP).

This country, which was initially set to get 226,000 doses, will have a near doubling of this allocation to 426,000 from the AMSP.

Kamla: I'm doing job for 'deadbeat' ministers

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-­Bissessar has fired back at Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, describing them as “deadbeat” ministers.

She said if these ministers were doing their job, she would not have to write India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, requesting vaccines for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Workers reject stay-at-home call

Public servants ignored Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke’s call to stay home yesterday as evident in their attendance at work.

“Join us on Tuesday as we take a day off—The Genesis.” This was Duke’s message sent to all public service workers across all platforms.

Rowley to meet THA assemblymen today

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will meet with all Tobago House of Assembly (THA) assemblymen from 9.30 a.m. today at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Tobago.

And the PM will hold another meeting at noon with THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and former THA chief secretaries and chairmen.

Opposition MP begs for vaccine to save his life

Opposition MP Rodney Charles, 72, wants to live and therefore wants the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I am 72 years of age, it’s probably my last years in Parlia­ment; I am in an at-risk group and therefore vulnerable to the ravages of Covid. I thought I would leave Parliament in honour, but it looks like under this PNM, I’m going to leave in a coffin,” he said at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.