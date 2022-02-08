A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl died yesterday after she was crushed by a gate at the home of her relatives in Sangre Chiquito on Sunday.
Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Krystal Laloon and her cousin were playing outside of a relative’s home, at Eastern Main Road, Sangre Chiquito, when someone attempted to open a sliding gate at the front of the property.
The gate ran off its track and fell over, pinning the two girls.
The screams of the children alerted their relatives, who ran over to where they were.
The gate was lifted off them and both children were taken to Sangre Grande District Hospital, but Laloon died from her injuries early yesterday morning.
Sources said she suffered multiple fractures to her face and skull.