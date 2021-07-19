crime tape

A FOUR-year-old boy died on Friday night after he, his mother and his elder brother were struck by an SUV heading east along the Beetham Highway.

Police said that around 9.30 p.m. the two boys, Kellan Thompson, six, his brother, Kevin Thompson, four and their mother Debbie Joseph were crossing the highway when they were struck by a Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Police said that bodies of the three were thrown several feet from the point of impact.

The driver of the SUV stopped, rendered assistance and contacted the ambulance services.

The mother and her two sons were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Kevin Thompson passed away after he had received major injuries to his skull.

Police said his brother had lacerations to his head and was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he is currently being treated.

Their mother is currently in stable condition at Port of Spain.

