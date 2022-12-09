A massive search is on for a three-year-old boy who is suspected to have fallen into the Ortoire River.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by captain Vallence Rambharat, fishermen, villagers and police officers are at the river where it is suspected that little Allon Ramdial fell in.
The team was told that the child frequents the jetty.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue long pants, his mother, Cristianna Ramdial, 19, told police.
Ramdial lives with his mother at a squatting settlement at the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility, Ortoire Village in Mayaro.
The mother told police that at around 6.30 a.m., she awoke and observed her son missing.
She immediately went out in search of him with the assistance of villagers.
A report was made to the Mayaro Police and a team of officers under the supervision of Sgt Mohammed responded.
Police said that the facility is fenced with two gates - one to the front which leads to the Ortoire Main Road, and the other to the jetty which leads to the Ortoire River.
A search team consisting of villagers with Fishing Vessels are presently assisting in a search of the river and coastline.