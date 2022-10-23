A 3-year old boy and a woman were among four people killed when gunmen fired on a car driving along the Diego Marin Main Road.
Two people were wounded.
Dead are infant Nazim Owen, of La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin, Chelsea Julien, 28, of La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin, Akil Keron, aka Crime B, of La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin, and Marcus Noel, aka Markie, 22, of La Puerta Avenue, .
The survivors are Khadija Vilbara, and Nicholas Owen, 31, of La Puerta Avenue Diego Martin.
At Around 1:20am on Sunday, explosions were heard along the Diego Martin Main Road in the vicinity of Winnie Mohammed Road.
Responding officers found a vehicle, a silver b15, had collided with a wall, with engine running, occupied by two men, one slumped outside the front passenger door and the other slumped over the front passenger .
Both had been shot.
A female rear seat passenger, Julien, was also shot but showed signs of life .
Julien was conveyed to the St James Medical Facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Whoever shot the people in the car, also shot Nicolas Owen, Khadija Vilbara and infant Nazim Owen who were standing nearby. Nazim Owen was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
Nicholas Owen is stable with injury to finger and Khadija Vilbara is being medically treated for wound to chest.
A brother of Nicholas Owen arrived on the crime scene and identified bodies of driver as Markie and front seat passenger Keron aka Crime B.