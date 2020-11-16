DIVALI celebrations turned sour for a Barrackpore family whose infant son was injured in a fireworks explosion on Saturday night.
The child suffered an injury to the right arm where part of the firework became lodged.
The boy, who will turn two years old next month, is expected to undergo surgery at hospital on Monday.
The 38-year-old father, told police that the incident occurred around 7.45 p.m. when his two sons were lighting deyas in the yard of their house at Teelucksingh Trace.
The father said that they heard an explosion and, moments later, the younger son was seen bleeding from a wound on the right arm, in the area of the bicep and tricep.
The child was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance.
An X-ray showed that there was an object lodged in the arm, and the child was hospitalised in the pediatric ward pending surgery.
Cpl Ramsumair and other officers of the Barrackpore police station responded and recorded statements from the child's parents and other witnesses.
Cpl Ramsumair is continuing investigations.