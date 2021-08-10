Fitzgerald McSween.

A post-mortem has been ordered to confirm the cause of death of 56-year-old Fitzgerald McSween.

McSween, of Connector Road, Freeport, was found dead on Sunday afternoon near a riverbank in St Joseph.

His body was found by a group of hunters who went searching for McSween.

He was reported missing on August 4, after he discharged himself from Eric Williams Medical Complex, Mount Hope.

He had been admitted to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained when a gate fell on him.

When he failed to return home, the police were notified and searches were conducted in the St Joseph district.

His nude body was discovered on a riverbank off Valsayn Trace, St Joseph, at about 1 p.m. on Sunday.

