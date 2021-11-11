A Readymix plant attendant who was injured after he fell 20 feet while on the job in 2014 has been awarded over $500,000 by the court.
Ricardo D’Andrade, who was then 52 years old, injured his spine when on September 13, 2014, he fell while walking on a conveyor.
Readymix (West Indies) Ltd accepted liability but disputed the compensation package D’Andrade set out of $2,086,728 plus interest and costs.
In particular, the company contested the extent of his injures and the claim that he was unable to complete building his house.
It also argued that he had failed to mitigate his losses and that the nearly $300,000 in workmen’s compensation he had been paid had to be deducted.
The matter was heard before Master Martha Alexander.
The doctor for the defendant referred to his complaints of pain in the neck and back as subjective.
Alexander did not accept that D’Andrade’s neck was “a lot worse now” than when the accident happened and added that it contradicted his doctor’s report that he had “improved marginally” and/or “seemed to be a little better than he was before”.
The doctor for D’Andrade said under cross-examination, that while the claimant was not experiencing pain from nerve compression, his pain was in the muscles, ligaments, tendons and bones and in his cervical and lumbar areas.
He also testified that this could be treated by physiotherapy but there was no guarantee that this would help.
Master Alexander accepted his evidence as to the claimant’s pain and that based on the natural history of the condition, it was unlikely that D’Andrade would make further improvements.
She also accepted that he could not work as a plant attendant or in his previous work as a welder/fabricator.
D’Andrade also said he could no longer drive as he is unable to turn his head from side to side or rotate his arms around the steering wheel.
The doctor confirmed this, stating that the movement would be difficult as there were quite significant changes in the neck bones.
In testifying, D’Andrade said that since he was a little boy the only thing he knew was hard work which he likened to “anything construction related”.
‘Some exaggeration’
Alexander however said that evidence pointed to the claimant not actively seeking any type of employment, whether in construction or sedentary work.
The judge formed the view D’Andrade was engaged “in some exaggeration, so likely could do some form of work, but was choosing not to do any, based on his evidence of only wanting work that he liked”.
She also considered his refusal to pursue physiotherapy and his self-diagnosis that it was making no sense to him.
She found that his approach to mitigation was flawed, casually dismissive and flippant and that he had made no serious attempts to find employment.
“I assumed that having suffered injuries from the tort, he was contented to live off his workmen’s compensation, initially, and after that dried up he then made weak attempts at securing work and when unsuccessful, he opted to wait for his day in court.”
The claimant sought $110,050 for labour to build his house, claiming it remained unfinished because of his inability to complete it himself.
He averred that had he not been injured, he would have provided the labour as he was a “jack of all trades”.
The judge however found that there was insufficient evidence as to the house being built, the stage of the building when the accident occurred, its size, type of materials being used and the cost of labour to build or complete the building of such a house. This claim was disallowed.
In the end, D’Andrade was awarded general damages of $85,000 with interest at the rate 2.5 per cent per annum from April 2016 to November 2021, special damages of $502,929.12 with interest at the rate of 1.25 per cent per annum from September 2014 to November 2021 and future loss of earnings in the sum of $193,627.20.
Costs were assessed in the sum of $96,878.47. It was ordered also that the sum awarded in workmen’s compensation of $297,888.96 be deducted and that there be a stay of execution of 28 days.
D’Andrade was represented by attorneys Asaf Hosein and Emile Pollard instructed by attorney Sasha Paula Singh.
Readymix was represented by attorney Jerome Maxime who was instructed by attorney Krystal Kawal.