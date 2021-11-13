With her left hand in a sling and a bandage on her shoulder, Indra Jagroop spoke briefly yesterday during the funeral of her husband, Anterro McQueen.
In a soft tone while standing at the podium at the Bethany Independent Baptist Church in Ste Madeleine, Indra described McQueen as the love of her life. She added, “We don’t know how the family going to cope with this … Lord give us the strength to deal with this … I have no words.”
The Express was told that Indra was temporarily discharged from the hospital to attend the funeral. She was expected to return to the institution at the end of the final rites.
McQueen, 52, who was also called Mamoo, was a father of nine children, two of whom were born to him and Indra.
During the eulogy, one of his daughters described him as a hard-working, stubborn and simple person. She added, “He was a very loving person, loved harassing his nieces and grand, he was kind, he was fair, he was so loving, he was a very humble person.”
She said on Sunday they received news that changed their lives forever. “My father’s life was stolen from us, he was taken away from us ... We will make sure you get the justice you deserve,” she said.
McQueen was chopped on his neck and died at the scene after a relative of the family called to him and Indra and they walked out of their School Trace, New Grant, home around 10.30 p.m. Indra, 42, ran to help McQueen and was chopped on her shoulder and hands.
Indra’s father Manickchand Jagroop, 72, was chopped on the face during the attack while her sister Monica Jagroop, 35, was chopped several times at her home across the street. She died from the wounds. Relatives have been organising her funeral.
Pastor Carlton Hamilton told the family gathered for McQueen’s send-off that death can come at any time and called on them to be prepared.
“God allows things to happen for a reason. This young man died ... I want to let you know, we going home.”
Police continue to search for a 33-year-old man in relation to the murders and the attacks. Several theories were given following the incident, including that it was over a land dispute, that the suspect was drunk and that it was the result of a religious ceremony.