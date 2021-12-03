General secretary of the Prison Officers Association Lester Walcott said yesterday he and his members were “appalled and disgusted” about allegations of abuse by prison officers made by a high-profile inmate.
“I am compelled to respond on behalf of the executive of the Prison Officers’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Second Division, to instructions purported to have emanated from within the Wayne Jackson Building (Building 13). This association and, by extension, the members we represent are appalled and disgusted with the manner in which this inmate attempts to elicit public sympathy to justify two cold-blooded assassinations of prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones on November 26 and 29, 2021, respectively,” he said in a statement yesterday evening. The inmate alleged abuse by prison officers against inmates in that section of the prison between November 26 and 30.
“This association regards this as a most boldfaced and callous attempt to shift responsibility for these assassinations from the monsters who committed these acts. How many more daughters, sons, wives, mothers and fathers must face this trauma because your food was late or the cells were too hot?” Walcott asked.
“Who were the judges, juries and executioners of these officers? Who decided the fates of these men; who represented these men at their trials; there was not appeal or mercy when the death sentence was pronounced and carried out. Tell the public whose hands are stained with their blood which literally snuffed out the life of a father while holding the hands of his daughter.”
Walcott said inaccuracies could be found in the inmate’s letter. “The letter begins by stating that up to Friday, November 26, 2021, all was normal. So if all was normal before the assassination of Officer Serrette, when did it become abnormal? Then, or days before when Mr Serrette was warned about his vegetable business, or when inmates started saying ‘two nil’ to the officers before they even knew Officer Jones was killed,” Walcott stated.
“This association categorically denies the allegations made in this document, and we call it for what it is—a conniving and self-serving attempt to deflect from the heinous murderous acts perpetrated against these officers who were gunned down because of their failure to yield to the dictates of those housed at Building 13, or as it is said, to send a message,” he added.