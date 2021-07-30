While other prisoners were lighting mattresses on fire to protest what they said were unfair living conditions, one inmate, Timothy Sonny, was dying inside another cell on Wednesday.
Around 9.30 a.m., he was pronounced dead at the Arima Hospital.
Police have been notified and a post mortem has been ordered to confirm how Sonny died.
Sonny, the Express was told, was an inmate at the Maximum Security Prison, having been convicted for offences of disorderly behaviour and possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.
Around 8.45 a.m. on Wednesday, during a period of “lockdown” at the prison due to the protests, Sonny was found unresponsive in his cell in Division C.
He was taken to the infirmary and then to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday morning, prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison engaged in a protest because they were being moved.
All inmates confined
The protest began around 8.30 a.m. and saw some prisoners set their beds on fire.
Prison officers, who smelled the smoke, acted immediately and extinguished the fires.
All activities such as court hearings and visits were suspended that day, and all inmates were confined to their cells.
Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan explained that the situation was contained quickly, and no one was injured, nor was there any serious property damage.
He explained some prisoners were moved over the weekend, and described it as a “normal rotation” in keeping with the policy with the security of the system.
“These inmates who were moved did not want to stay at the MSP, but at the end of the day, we are mandated to keep these individuals entrusted to us safe—but they didn’t like the move,” Pulchan said.