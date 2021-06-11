prison

File photo (October 2019): Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Shamshudeen Mohammed, left, and former Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson, right, speak to members of the media at the Youth Training Centre, Arouca.

Plans are underway to vaccinate some 3,800 prison inmates housed by the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service, both on remand and those serving sentences, as well as all prison officers as just 481 officers have already been inoculated against Covid-19.

So said Shamsudeen Mohhamed, who was today confirmed in the rank Deputy Commissioner of Prisons (DCP) during a brief ceremony at the Ministry of National Security Headquarters, Temple Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Mohammed, who has 39 years of service, was previously acting in the position.

He noted while there are 71 prison officers currently infected with the virus, only seven inmates are Covid-19 positive.

“Be that as it may, we have very good procedures in place so when an inmate comes in he or she is quarantined for 21 days. Before it was 14 but due to the spike we increased it to 21,” Mohammed said.

He said that if Covid was detected in an inmate he or she is immediately isolated and tested. He added that they had their own medical facility but they would also rely on the various health centres and the Arima Hospital for extra support if needed.

“We are on top of our game,” he said.

He said that vaccination of inmates would be voluntary, adding that like the rest of society inmates have their personal fears about the vaccine as both conventional and social media are accessed by inmates.

Also receiving his letter of appointment from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was retired Ag DCP Mookish Pulliah.

Hinds, who had addressed the gathering, said that from his standpoint as many people as possible needed to be vaccinated.

He explained that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had already signalled to the population that Trinidad and Tobago’s closed borders will be opened as soon as a large swath of the population have been vaccinated, and this will mean that those without protection would be at the mercy of a virus that can kill up to 10 per cent of those who contract it.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

14 more Covid-related deaths

14 more Covid-related deaths

Fourteen more people have died from Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Among them is an 84-year-old man from Tobago, according to yesterday’s clinical update from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly.

The power of one

The power of one

Moved by the sight of senior citizens waiting in long lines outside vaccination centres across the country, businessman Shane Mahabirsingh yesterday took it upon himself to provide comfort for them.

Mahabirsingh, owner of Bilda Boyz Construction in Gasparillo, visited three health centres in the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) distributing chairs, water and sanitising the elderly men and women standing in line.

‘More vaccines next week’

‘More vaccines next week’

Vaccines from multiple sources are coming into Trinidad and Tobago, among them 200,000 doses of Sinopharm arriving “very early next week”.

And there is an aircraft in the Caricom region collecting an unused supply of Oxford-AstraZeneca, which has been gifted to T&T.

Finally, the Prime Minister is seeking to advance the date of the arrival of 800,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines purchased through the African Medical Platform.

Hundreds more leave disappointed

Hundreds more leave disappointed

Elderly people faced vaccine rejection again at health centres around the country yesterday.

On the third day of the Covid-19 vaccination walk-in drive, which only facilitated people 60 years and over with surnames from F to J yesterday, many were left disappointed and frustrated. At the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, the Arima District Health Facility and the Arouca Health Centre, only the first 50 people were vaccinated though several hundred showed up.

Cox: Pension fraud against the elderly

Cox: Pension fraud against the elderly

There are cases of financial abuse against the elderly in the form of fraudulent activities related to the encashment of their pension cheques, says Social Development Minister Donna Cox.

She said the Ministry is working with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to address matters of fraud, whereby older persons are being deprived of their benefits.