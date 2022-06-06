Carrera Island Prison could get a desalination plant to improve its water woes and an alarm system is expected to be installed at the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove, Arouca.
So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds as he expounded upon plans to upgrade the living conditions at the nation’s prisons. He was speaking at Wednesday’s launch of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service inmates art exhibition, “Prison Real and Imagined: The Transformation Power of Art in Correction”, in collaboration with National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), at the National Library, Port of Spain.
Hinds hailed the late South African president Nelson Mandela and advocate Malcolm X, a prominent figure in the Nation of Islam, as former prisoners who reformed themselves and rose to national and international prominence.
The minister pleaded with the prisoners to avail themselves of the opportunities ranging from academia to artisanal skills which would enable them to earn a living and turn away from crime upon reintegration into the wider society.
The 11th edition of the Prison Service art exhibition, which ends on June 15, featured the creativity and craftsmanship of outstanding and disciplined inmates including Nigel Mark, Rawle Ghany, Steve Mungroo, Leslie Huggins, Richard Huggins, Alladin Mohammed, Ray Ollivierre, Sherod Peters, Rishi Bissoon, Collins Peters, Andrew Douglas and Rhea Frank.
Among those present were Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George, Rev Stacey-Ann Beckles, Nalis executive director Paula Greene, Nalis communications officer Debbie Goodman, librarian Jasmine Simmons, Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar and inmate Nicholas Khan.
They were joined by inmates Kelly Ann Shorte and Melissa Thomas, Acting Senior Superintendent of Prisons Charmaine Johnson and Deputy Commissioner of Prisons (Programmes and Industry) Carlos Corrapse.
The Prison Service Event Management Unit provided hospitality.
Retired deputy commissioner of Prisons Ronald Morgan and humanitarian Kay Narinesingh came in for kudos for the exhibition’s genesis.
Consensus among the speakers was they were extremely proud of the inmates’ collection and urged them to continue to develop their talents and skills. People called for forgiveness, being your brother’s keeper, and an element of spirituality in moving forward.
After the formalities, everyone enjoyed the beautiful art featuring places like “Caura River” (Rawle Ghany) and “Peaceful Morning” (Steve Mungroo).
They complimented the artists and encouraged them on their enlightened journeys.