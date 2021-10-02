A TEENAGER has been shot and killed in Marabella.
A woman who was walking with her four-year-old daughter at the time was shot in her foot.
Police officers were told that around 9.45 pm on Friday, the 34-year-old woman of Marabella was walking along the Old Trainline in Marabella with her child, when she heard loud sounds behind her.
She ran with her four-year-old to a friend's house nearby. While there, she realized she had been shot near her left knee.
Officers were contacted. On their arrival, they saw the wounded woman. They also saw a body which was later identified as 17-year-old Mkweli Pascal of Battoo Avenue, Marabella and Fabien Street Vistabella.
The teenager was a pupil of the Marabella South Secondary school. Police believe the motive for his killing may have been revenge.
The scene was processed by officers and a spent shell was recovered.
The woman was taken for medical attention.
Inspectors Santana, Ramlogan, Phillip and Maraj, Sgts Forbes and Mohammed and Cpl Mohammed visited the scene. Constable Nelson of Homicide Region 3 was also present.