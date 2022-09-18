The attorney hired by Adil Aleem Mohammed, a former S.M Jaleel Vice President who is charged with crimes in the Unites States, has issued a statement, saying that Mohammed was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography images on his cell phone, and not with having physical contact with a child.
Last week, it was reported that Mohammed, who is from St Joseph Village, San Fernando, had been arrested in Florida on August 6, and charged with multiple offences.
Mohammed’s mug shot was made public.
Within hours of the news breaking in Trinidad and Tobago, the company he worked for in Otaheite, south Trinidad, issued a statement.
S.M Jaleel, a beverage company said " On hearing of the charge, the Company engaged him in dialogue which led to him submitting his resignation. Since the matter is currently before the Courts in the United States of America, and therefore sub judice, propriety demands that it is inappropriate to comment on the case.”
Today, a statement was issued by defence attorney Mark Eiglarsh who said he had been retained by Mohammed after the August 6 arrest.
According to the law firm based in Fort Lauderdale : “Mohammed was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography images on his cell phone, pursuant to Florida Statute 827.071.”
What he was not charged with, said his attorney, “was having any physical contact with any minor as erroneously reported by numerous “reputable” media outlets. A simple reading of his arrest affidavit makes clear that he’s not charged with molesting and/or coming into contact with any minor to engage in unlawful sexual acts.”
Mohammed’s attorney said: “The false reporting by media outlets is especially troubling in light of the fact that Mr. Mohammed is innocent and didn’t willfully possess the disturbing images. As he informed investigators immediately after his arrest, and as supported by independent credible evidence, the images appeared in his camera roll through no fault of his own. They automatically downloaded onto his phone’s camera roll after Mr. Mohammed visited various lawful adult websites on Whatsapp. Miami prosecutors are aware of the defense and are currently investigating.
Mr. Mohammed is in the process of holding accountable all media outlets who erroneously reported that he was arrested for molesting children. He is demanding that all outlets who ran the false story immediately issue a retraction. Mr. Mohammed will likely be initiating defamation lawsuits against media outlets who grossly and maliciously defamed him.”
Mohammed, who is married and the father of one, is still in the United States and free on bond, the Express was informed.
He is due back in court for a trial hearing on December 5.