An inquest has been ordered into the death of Roy Phillip and the woman who was detained has been released from police custody.
Phillip, 76 of San Juan, died on May 11.
He was at his home with a 34-year-old woman when he allegedly threw hot water on her. She then allegedly stabbed him in the chest, a post on the police’s social media page stated.
Phillip died at the scene while the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Two knives were recovered from the scene by crime scene personnel.
Instruction for the inquest was given on Wednesday by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC. The woman was released from police custody, based on this advice.