An inquest has been ordered into the death of Nigel Bernard Welch.
Welch died on January 4 after an alleged altercation with a man over money.
The instruction for an inquest to be held, was given on Monday by Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Welch, 50 of Laventille Road, San Juan, was at Pritzgar Road on January 3, when he allegedly had an altercation with another man over money. During the incident Welch received a wound to the back of the head.
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment. Welch succumbed to his injuries on January 4.
A male suspect, who was held by police in connection with the matter, was released on Monday on the advice of the DPP.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Radhaykissoon with the assistance of constable Benaldo, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two.