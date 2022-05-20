BUSINESSMAN and broadcaster Inshan Ishmael has emerged victorious in a legal claim he brought against the State for wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution stemming from an incident in 2017.
Following a brief virtual trial before Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday, the judge held that the police acted maliciously when officers laid three charges against him without reasonable or probable cause.
One of the charges even laid after the limitation period for doing so had expired, said the judge.
On Tuesday, attorneys for both Ishmael and the Office of the Attorney General are to present submissions on the quantum of damages to be paid.
While attorneys for the State entered appearances at the trial, they did not file any defence even though the State had been served with the proceedings since November last year.
However, at the start of the hearing, attorney Maria Belmar-Williams made an application for relief from sanctions and another, for an extension of time to file its defence.
She pointed out that the defence was not filed because of an “administrative mishap”.
But Justice Seepersad refused to grant the application, saying no good reason had been advanced for him to exercise his discretion in this regard.
While the judge said he was aware State attorneys were overworked and their department understaffed, he advised that remedial measures must be take place internally or else the same issue will continue to reoccur in subsequent matters and as a direct effect, “slow the wheels of justice”.
Three warrants
In October of 2017, Ishmael was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition to endanger life, as well as common assault.
Those offences were alleged to have taken place on April 2 of that year at the ASJA compound, Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville.
On the day in question, it was alleged that Ishmael, who was in his grey Range Rover at the time, drove up to a man and threatened him while armed with a gun.
In July 2020, the charges against him were all dismissed by a Chaguanas magistrate after he upheld a no-case submission by Ishmael’s attorneys.
Justice Seepersad said based on the evidence before the court, the police had no basis to arrest Ishmael and detain him on October 12, as they had done.
Following his arrest, Ishmael was made to spend the night in police custody, and was released the next morning without charge.
However, on October 29, he was informed there were three warrants for his arrest. Two days later, he surrendered to police before being charged.
Justice Seepersad said there was no reasonable cause for the charges to be laid.
On the charge of common assault, the judge pointed out the six-month limitation period had already expired.
The charges for possession of the gun and ammunition were also brought without reasonable or probable cause, he said.
“It is difficult to understand how the police would have proceeded in charging the claimant for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition. There was absolutely no scientific evidence or retrieval of an exhibit or alleged exhibits from the claimant at the time when the incident was alleged to have occurred,” said the judge.
He pointed out even after the limitation period for charging him with the offence of common assault, Ishmael was still being questioned and an investigation was ongoing.
“It is unacceptable that the State proceeded to act in that manner and proffered the three charges against the claimant.
“The absence of reasonable and probable cause and the very engagement of the claimant, the way he was handled, the proffering of the charge of common assault outside of the limitation period are all circumstances from which this court can and does infer that this prosecution was actuated by improper motive,” said the judge.
Ishmael was represented by attorneys Arden Williams and Shelly Ann Daniel.