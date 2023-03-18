AHEAD of two shows that calypsonian Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) intends to host this weekend, attorneys for businessman and social activist Inshan Ishmael intend to bring legal action to prevent the entertainer from making further alleged defamatory remarks against their client during the events.
While his attorneys yesterday evening filed a substantive claim for defamation of character, the Express was told that the lawyers may be seeking interim relief today from the High Court in the form of an injunction.
The interim relief application has to do with Rawlins making any further alleged defamatory remarks against their client at the shows.
The initial “defamatory remarks” were made by Cro Cro on February 5, in which he performed a calypso titled “Another Sat is Outside Again” that allegedly named Ishmael.
“The lyrics of the song directly named, identified, and attacked the Claimant; and encourages others to attack the Claimant verbally and physically and to financially abstain from his businesses,” said attorney Richard Jaggasar in the filed action.
“As a result of the lyrics of the song the Claimant is now viewed as a criminal, a racist, and a thief,” added the attorney.
The Express further understands that the claim has since been docketed before Justice Frank Seepersad.
The shows are scheduled to take place today and tomorrow at the Government Plaza in Port of Spain and at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, respectively.
Ishmael is claiming he was the person being referred to in the song and that numerous highly defamatory remarks were made against him.
Ishmael indicated that he would be taking legal action against Rawlins over the statements complained of.
In a pre-action protocol letter issued last month, Jaggasar wrote that when Rawlins chose to make the statements the way in which he did, he consciously intended for the material to be published and distributed.
“In truth, the video has been distributed widely as contended above. Each publication of the video is accompanied by the words ‘Cro Cro 2023 Calypso Addressing Inshan Ishmael’, making it clear to the ordinary listeners that the claimant is the person named in the performance.”
He stated that the statements welcomed other users of the various social media platforms to publicly ridicule Ishmael, and they have done so.
“In less than five days, each of the videos posted attracted comments concluding that the claimant is a racist and a thief,” wrote Jaggasar.
He said that at the trial, it will be contended that it was immaterial whether Rawlins intended to cause harm or was careless in making his statements as the tort of defamation is one of strict liability.
Wants written
apology, damages
The letter pointed out that in the lawsuit, Ishmael will be seeking a number of reliefs.
These include an immediate written apology published in all three daily newspapers; an injunction preventing Rawlins from performing any song that defames Ishmael; an injunction restraining and/or preventing Rawlins from redistributing any performance that defames Ishmael; and general damages for defamation to be assessed by the court.
In the claim filed yesterday, Jaggasar said the song was repeatedly highlighted in the advertisement for events allegedly hosted by Rawlins this weekend.
“The First Defendant has not replied to the pre-action protocol letter but appears to be hosting an event which is geared towards publically replying to the letter,” he said, as he pointed out that the advertisement indicated the proceeds of the events would assist Rawlins in paying his potential legal fees over the song.
Jaggasar said that as the events were advertised on the radio, a broadcast licence from the Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT) was required as the song was registered with it.
In this regard, COTT was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Through the lawsuit, Ishmael is claiming general and aggravated damages for the alleged damage to his character.
He is claiming special damages as he claimed his automotive and restaurant businesses were allegedly affected.
He is also seeking an injunction restraining Rawlins from performing the song and from distributing the video recording of the performance.