A Chaguanas man who allegedly pretended to be a police inspector at a police station has been arrested.
Robin Krishna Mahabir, 58, of Egypt Village, Endeavour, was expected to appear in a virtual hearing at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after he was charged with three offences of impersonating a police officer.
Members of the Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.) received information on Mahabir on January 14.
The next day, a sting operation was conducted by S.O.R.T. alongside members of the Siparia CID.
Police said that at around 3 p.m., whilst at the Siparia Criminal Investigation Department office, Mahabir allegedly presented himself as an Inspector of Police.
Mahabir was asked to produce a police identification badge and was allegedly unable to do so.
Further inquiries were conducted, where it was confirmed that he is not a police officer.
Police said his residence was searched and it was revealed that the accused had a vehicle fitted with a radio set and swivel lights.
The operation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Neil Brandon John, supervised by Insp Mark Hernandez and inquiries were conducted by Cpl Thompson.