An insurance sales representative was placed on $200,000 bail after being charged with two land fraud offences.
Rossi Kirk Sealey, 54 of Palmyra Village, near San Fernando, was charged with possession of a forged document and fraudulently causing the acceptance of a valuable security.
He was granted bail by justice of the peace Stephen Young, on October 22. a post to the police's social media page stated. Sealey is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on November 23.
Reports indicate that on October 19, personnel attached to the Chief State Solicitor’s Office, allegedly discovered fraudulent Standard Agricultural Leases for two acres of State lands purportedly leased to a man.
It was also discovered that the leases were allegedly fraudulently registered at the Registrar General Office of Trinidad and Tobago on October 12. Closer scrutiny of the documents revealed several signatures, inclusive of the Acting Commissioner of State Lands and attorneys attached to the Chief State Solicitor’s Office, were also allegedly forged.
A report was made to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) and acting ASP Bryon Daniel, Insp Mc Millan, sergeants Baldwin and Emrit, corporal Brown and constables Harewood, Riley and Williams, conducted investigations into the matter.
A search warrant was executed at the home of a male suspect on October 20, during which a certified copy of the forged Standard Agricultural Lease was allegedly found and seized by investigators, the police's post said.
Sealey was charged by constable Riley of the ACIB.