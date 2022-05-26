THE Integrity Commission has criticised its registrar and other members of staff in its 2021 Annual Report.
The registrar is the administrative head of the Integrity Commission,
The report, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, indicated that thousands of declarations are outstanding, dating back as far as 2014.
The report described the year 2021 as a “tumultuous one” as the Commission sought to make changes and perform its mandate with a rapidly shrinking budget.
The report said one of the “challenges” the Commission faced was that “it found itself in the inevitable position where administrative decisions were being deferred to public officials such as the permanent secretary to the Prime Minister and head of the Public Service; and the Chief Personnel Officer”.
The Commission said the position adopted by the Registrar was that the Commission’s independence and autonomy only extended to its core functions of compliance and investigation of complaints.
“The Commission was bewildered by this position in light of the clear dictate of the IPLA (Integrity in Public Life Act) and the fact that some of these officers (such as the PS in the Office of the Prime Minister) are persons in public life and subject to the jurisdiction of the Commission,” the report said.
The Commission said it sought the views of both the PS to the Prime Minister and the CPO, both of whom indicated that they had no authority over the Commission. This position was reinforced by the opinion of the Solicitor General, the report stated.
‘Total dysfunction’
Despite the clear position of the law, senior officers of the Commission, in assuming the role of independence and autonomy concerning administrative matters, refused to carry out several unanimous decisions of the Commission or took independent decisions without seeking guidance from the Commission, the report said.
The results were that decisions such as the submission of budgetary estimates, renewal of employment contracts, employment of staff, implementation of security policies, and closure of the Commission (were) being taken independent of the Commission, albeit at times with the purported acquiescence of external Government entities.
“Particularly problematic was the refusal by the Registrar to allow the Commission to participate in the preparation of the budget estimates for 2022. This is in direct contradiction of the IPLA, the Exchequer and Audit Act, Chap 69:01, and the Ministry of Finance Call Circular dated March 24, 2021,” the report said.
The report said an analysis of the organisational chart led to the realisation that there was a “total dysfunction between staffing arrangements and core statutory duties of the Commission. It said the head of the Compliance Unit stated that between 2017 and 2021, the staff had been reduced by almost 70 per cent.
Critical situation
“Yet an increasing number of persons in public life are required to file declarations and statements of registrable interests,” the report stated. “The fact that the Compliance Unit has lost around 70 per cent of its staff since 2017, which has only been remedied in the latter part of 2021, is essentially the reason why many declarations and statements of registrable interests filed for the year 2014 and onwards have not yet been reviewed by the Compliance Unit to ascertain readiness for the issuance of a certification of compliance. The most troubling feature of compliance is the estimated 4,500 outstanding declarations and statements of registrable interests (including filed and not filed) that are expected to be certified. With the current expanded staffing from three to six based on a monthly average of 25 reviewed declarations and statements of registrable interest per staff member, this would result in the completion of the backlog of certification over a period of 30 months,” the report stated.
It added that this was based on the assumption that no work would be done on new declarations and statements of registrable interests, a situation which it said was untenable.
The report said it was “even more distressing to note that the Compliance Unit has not, as of December 31, 2021, been able to identify the number of declarations and statements of registrable interests from 2014 to 2016 received from persons in public life that are yet to be certified”.
“The reality is that there is no in-house knowledge as to the number of declarations and statements of registrable interests filed between 2014 and 2016 that are awaiting certification,” the report said.
The report said the 17th Commission found a critical situation pertaining to the filing of declarations by persons in public life. It said although there is no statutory limit for bringing ex parte actions to address delinquency in the filing of declarations, the 15th Commission took a decision to limit its enforcement actions to six years, similar to what obtains with the Board of Inland Revenue.
“This translated into an informal amnesty concerning 1,170 declarations, a necessary but unfortunate development. The result was outstanding declarations for 2014 to 2019 by 1,066 persons in public life, amounting to around 2,751 declarations,” it said.
The Commission said it commenced filing ex parte actions concerning outstanding declarations and, at the end of November 2021, ex parte actions had resulted in orders being granted for 800 outstanding declarations.