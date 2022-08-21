THE sales of luxurious Porsche vehicles has increased as the pandemic has slowed and restrictions have been lifted, according to Lifestyle Motors Ltd sales consultant Steffan Semurath.
Semurath was speaking to the Sunday Express last week during the viewing of the Porsche GT4RS at the showroom of Lifestyle Motors, Barataria.
He said sales started to pick up last year, and this year the sales are doing well overall for Porsche cars, despite the issues of getting the vehicles on time due to the delays in shipping.
“Even though we did not have a lot of cars in the showroom, we had a lot of orders coming in. The interest is high right now, as we have a wide range of vehicles to choose from,” Semurath said.
The sales consultant pointed out that a Porsche vehicle can start from $700,000 and go all the way up to $4 million.
He said the Porsche GT4RS, which can range from $2.3 million to $2.5 million, is a purebred sports car and it is also custom-made to suit customers’ wishes.
“It’s the first of its kind to have the swan-neck design rear spoiler. The first Cayman to have centre-locking wheels which are magnesium alloy. It also comes with an adaptive GT chassis with individual adjustment option power transmission—performance-oriented seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) with short gear ratios, sports set-up and gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. It is a high-performance sports car with a clear focus on maximising race track performance.”
Semurath indicated this sports car is the first of its kind in the country and there are different variations of the car.
“It took five months to get to Trinidad as we ordered it in February, and Lifestyle Motors is very happy to have it in our showroom as it’s a very unique vehicle, as the detail is very much fine-tuned,” he outlined.
Semurath said the sport car is not stocked in the showroom, as it’s a special-order car.
“Its generally not an easy vehicle to ship down and the delays and disruptions internationally make it a little more difficult to obtain. Most of the Porsche cars are built individually, for the customer’s liking.
“You can even put your name to the side blades of the car, so there are a lot of options. Porsche cars are the most customised in the world,” he remarked.
With respect to interest in the Porsche GT4RS, the sales consultant said customers have been expressing interest, especially since it arrived in the country.
He added that more unique Porsche vehicles are expected to arrive later this year.