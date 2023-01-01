closed

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray is advising that the ByPass Road through the 'Cocal' in Manzanilla is not open for vehicular traffic at this time.

While the roadway is completed , warning signs and barriers are still to be placed.

In a statement, Paray said : "I visited the site today and motorist are moving the barriers and being very aggressive to the gatekeepers.

I am asking motorist to observe the no entry signs and refrain from traversing the bypass ! This is for your own safety.

There is one incident in the last 48 hours where an intoxicated crew moved the barriers, veered off the bypass and ended up in an open canal. Two persons sustained mild injuries."

The road will be officially opened by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan at 11a.m. Monday.

