Everton “Blender” Charles

Thirty-nine-year-old Everton “Blender” Charles, of Glen Road, Tobago, is dead following an altercation at Iron Ridge in Belle Garden on Thursday night.

Police reported that Charles visited the home of businessman Michael Franklin shortly before 7 p.m. and had a conversation. Charles left and returned shortly before 10 p.m., but this time was behaving in an aggressive manner.

He then tried to force his way into Franklin’s home, but was prevented from doing so and a struggle ensued between Charles and Franklin.

Police were told that Charles threatened to kill Franklin and his family, then broke a window and gained entry by jumping through the window head-first, landing on the concrete floor.

Franklin found Charles unresponsive. The police were called.

District Medical Officer Dr Adeyemi Maxwell ordered the body removed to the Scarborough Mortuary where an autopsy is to be performed.

Charles was recently charged with possession of wild meat and was on bail.

